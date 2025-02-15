Assemblymember Diane Dixon Introduces Wildfire Bill Package

According to data provided by CAL Fire, 13 of the largest wildfires in California, seven of the deadliest wildfires and 15 of the most destructive in the state’s history have occurred since 2015, leading Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) to introduce AB 623 and AB 624 last week as her wildfire bill package.

The Community Relief Act, AB 624, will establish a grant program to provide financial assistance to local agencies, community-based organizations and individuals for disaster-related costs. Local community organizations and agencies are at the forefront of wildfire relief efforts, providing shelter, evacuation and safety updates, and supplies to individuals affected.

“Our local agencies and community organizations are on the front lines during disasters. We are fortunate and grateful to have their courage and determination during times of crisis,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “The Community Relief Act is a way for us to support them when disaster strikes. It is imperative we provide the community the local control they need to get aid and support to affected individuals and businesses.”

The second bill in the wildfire package, AB 623, would exempt both fuel reduction projects and fuel modification projects from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). It would also exempt fuel modification projects from the California Coastal Act. In streamlining the burdensome requirements on both fuel reduction and fuel modification projects, this bill will enable proactive measures to be taken to better prevent wildfires and protect communities across California.

“Despite the overall good intentions of CEQA, we must take a common sense approach when it comes to tackling fires and fire prevention. It’s no secret CEQA compliance creates a complicated and onerous approval process. AB 623 is a crucial step in reducing unnecessary bureaucratic red tape when it comes to wildfire prevention and recovery,” said Assemblymember Dixon.

