Letter to the Editor: Book Banning and Censorship in Libraries

As a student at Chapman University, I am surprised and disheartened to hear about libraries in Orange County and across the nation having funding cut, hours reduced, and books being challenged, banned, or censored, such as the Orange libraries’ hours being reduced and Huntington Beach Library attempting to move certain books to a restricted section.

Libraries are at the heart of our communities and offer a space for members to come together, learn, and engage with each other. Without libraries and without books being available and uncensored, how are we supposed to learn about new things and ideas that are different than our own? How will we interact with peers and members of our communities?

I am on the PRSSA Bateman Competition team for Chapman, where our client EveryLibrary, a nonprofit, works to provide funding for public, school, and college libraries nationwide. I believe that communities should be more aware of what is happening to our libraries– EveryLibrary has a website (everylibrary.org) that provides resources and information and a newsletter for those who wish to stay up-to-date.

Nadya Rued / Orange