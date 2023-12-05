Balboa Bay Resort Appoints Cindy Racco as Managing Director

Share this:

Balboa Bay Resort & Club in Newport Beach has appointed luxury hospitality leader Cindy Racco as Managing Director. In her new role, Cindy will be responsible for leading Balboa Bay Resort & Club’s committed team of executives to further establish exceptional guest and member experiences in Newport Beach.

Cindy brings over 25 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry. Early in her career, Cindy helped open the Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico. This was followed by 17 years serving in Director and Managerial roles at several Four Seasons in Santa Barbara, Santa Fe, and the Hawaiian Islands, before becoming Hotel Manager at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. Cindy then joined Waldorf Astoria’s Maui resort as General Manager before embarking on her most recent role as General Manager of Waldorf Astoria in Park City, Utah.

“It’s an honor to join the dynamic team at Balboa Bay Resort & Club, a destination deeply rooted in Newport Beach history and its commitment to excellence,” said Cindy Racco. “As the Club just celebrated its milestone 75th anniversary, I’m excited to help herald this beloved property into its next chapter.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, the Balboa Bay Club embodies timeless coastal elegance, nestled along the picturesque shores of Newport Beach since 1948. With its stunning waterfront location, luxurious amenities, and impeccable service, the “Host of the Coast” offers a social haven where members and guests have exclusive access to amenities as well as members-only events, promotions, and preferred pricing for food, drinks, shopping, and spa treatments.

Balboa Bay Club is revered as a Newport Beach landmark and gathering place for residents, families and friends, located on fifteen pristine acres including a private marina and Members-only beach.

Adjacent to the Club is Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach’s premier waterfront retreat offering stunning bay views and sunsets over Balboa Bay’s harbor, which opened to the public in 2003. Recently named the #1 Resort in Newport Beach by U.S. News & World Report, the Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond property features 159 luxurious guestrooms and suites, offering relaxed yet refined accommodations.

For more information, please visit www.balboabayresort.com and www.balboabayclub.com.