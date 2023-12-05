Photos from Newport Beach 4-Man Volleyball Invitational Oct. 21

Share this:

Eagle Four Partners, the Newport Beach-based private equity group, presented the Newport Beach 4-Man Volleyball Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 21 on the beach in front of Blackie’s by the Sea adjacent to Newport Pier.

What sets the Newport Beach 4-Man Volleyball Invitational apart is its unique format. Unlike traditional two-on-two tournaments, this event featured the fast pace of four-on-four competition.

A dynamic roster of superstars featuring Olympians and AVP stars such as Todd Rodgers, Jake Gibb, Taylor Crabb, Kelly Cheng, Taylor Sander, Todd Rogers, Sarah Sponcil, Betsi Flint and many others showcased their exceptional skills in this one-day event.

Taking first place in the Women’s Division was the Westcoast Aviation team of Alix Klineman, Betsi Flint, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rice and Julia Scoles.

Second place in the Women’s Division went to the Zotovich Wines team of Savvy Simo, Zana Muno, Carly Skjodt, Kylie Deberg and Amy Ozee.

First place in the Men’s Division went to the Citrus Ford team of Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, Nick Lucena, Alex Ranghieri and Todd Rogers.

Second place in the Men’s Division went to the Baldwin & Sons team of Casey Patterson, Troy Field, Brendan Sander, Seain Cook and Chase Frishman.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.