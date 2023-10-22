Balboa Bay Resort Hosts the Second Annual ‘Howl-o-Ween’ on October 31

Share this:

Looking for a fun Halloween event where dogs are not just welcomed but encouraged?

Check out the Balboa Bay Resort’s annual Howl-O-Ween at the resort’s signature restaurant A+O Restaurant.

All day long (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) dogs will receive special “Wag Bags” full of treats, access to a homemade gourmet dog menu, and the chance to win an A+O gift card by entering the costume contest at our “Paws and Repeat” red carpet. To enter, guests can tag the resort on Instagram for a chance to win.

Dress up your four-legged friend for this fun outdoor experience. While your pup is savoring treats from the VIP (Very Important Pooch) menu, enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner on the patio, as well as craft cocktails or wine.

Balboa Bay Resort and A+O Restaurant | Bar are located at 1221 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach.

For more information, visit https://www.balboabayresort.com.