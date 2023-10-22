Hoag Hospital Foundation Hosts Second Annual H.E.R. Summit Sept. 28

Share this:

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, more than 350 attendees gathered for the second annual H.E.R. Summit by Hoag at VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island.

This year’s event featured an enriching program filled with captivating conversations that explored the depths of women’s mental and sexual health, as well as the secrets to healthy aging inside and out.

Keynote speaker and fashion entrepreneur Rebecca Minkoff led an empowering conversation on how women can find balance in a busy life.

“The day was magical. We brought together a dynamic group of women, Hoag’s world-class physicians, wellness experts, and a fashion industry leader,” said Dr. Allyson Brooks, MD, FACOG, the Ginny Uberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair at Hoag’s Women’s Health Institute. “The conversations left us feeling empowered with ideas, tips, and shared learnings about the latest health advances, sparking a joyous sense of possibility for the future of women’s health.”

H.E.R. Summit’s interactive panel discussions included:

Embracing Inner Wholeness: Empowering Women’s Authentic Journey to Self-Fulfillment and Balance, Beyond Societal Expectations with Rebecca Minkoff, Fashion Industry Leader, Host of Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff Podcast, Founder of Female Founder Collective, and Author; Allyson Brooks, MD, FACOG, Ginny Uberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Women’s Health Institute.

Shattering Stigmas, Nurturing Minds: A Comprehensive Exploration of Women’s Mental Health Across Life’s Transitions with Anusha Wijeyakumar, Wellness Consultant, Hoag Women’s Health Institute; Mercedes Szpunar, MD, PhD, Physician Director, Maternal Mental Health Program, Hoag; Anne Ray, MD, Family Medicine, Hoag.

Breaking Barriers, Empowering Desires: A Candid Conversation on Sexual Health with Allyson Brooks, MD, FACOG, Ginny Uberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Women’s Health Institute; Judy Wei, MD, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Hoag; Danielle Dawson, MA, LMFT, Psychotherapist, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Hoag.

Unveiling the Secrets to Radiant Health: Healthy Aging Inside and Out with Kelly LeVeque, Founder of Be Well by Kelly, Celebrity Nutritionist, Wellness Expert, and Best-Selling Author; Lisa Karamardian, MD, FACOG, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Hoag, Jeffrey M. Carlton Endowed Chair in Women’s Health, in honor of Dr. Anne M. Kent; Elizabeth Raskin, MD, Surgical Director, Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, Hoag; Shawna Jones, PA-C, Aesthetic Injector, SkinSpirit Newport Beach, National Trainer, Allergan Medical Institute.

H.E.R. Summit underscores Hoag’s expertise and robust set of programs and services for women. As the second-busiest maternity hospital and the highest-volume breast cancer provider in California, women throughout Orange County trust Hoag with their most intimate health care needs.

“H.E.R. Summit by Hoag is more than an event; it’s a catalyst for bringing together a community to connect, explore, and support,” said Cara Uisprapassorn, chief marketing officer, Hoag Hospital Foundation. “We’re grateful for our sponsors and guests who helped raise over $100,000 in support of Hoag’s Women’s Health Institute.” Philanthropic support bolsters Hoag’s commitment to making the best care more convenient and accessible to more women.

Presenting Sponsor: Ginny Ueberroth and the Ueberroth Family Foundation. H.E.R. Market Sponsor: Lauri & Glenn Welling. Keynote Sponsor: Lisa Argyros/Argyros Family Foundation. Session Sponsors: Whittier Trust Company, Allyson Brooks, MD, Sue and John Hagestad. Additional Sponsor: Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation

H.E.R. Summit by Hoag partnered with local businesses, many of them women-owned, to bring a unique and enriching shopping experience at the H.E.R. Marketplace. Local partners included Agnes Beauty and Wellness, Amour Propre, ARGAUX, backhouse fragrances, Elia Parfum, Hoag for Her Center for Wellness, Hoag at Home, Hoag Compass, Hoag Nona, hume supernatural, LA Sol Collective, Lil’O’Blossom, Miel Boutique, Purpose Jewelry, Roots The Beauty Underground, Rose West Studio, Row House, Seaside Pantry, So Niice Jewelry, Tend, The Scout Guide Newport Beach, Tres Keikis, Wei Aesthetic Institute, and Z Supply.

For more information on the H.E.R. Summit, visit www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org/hersummit.

For more information on Hoag’s Women’s Health Institute, visit www.hoag.org/womens.