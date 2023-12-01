Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns on December 10

Share this:

The Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour, an annual event presented by the Balboa Island Improvement Association, returns on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year the event celebrates 25 years and marks the perfect start to your holiday season on picturesque Balboa Island. Explore eight beautifully holiday decorated homes and cottages at your own pace that will surely spark holiday cheer!

Tickets are $40 each and available online at www.biia.org.

They are also available for purchase at the following Balboa Island stores: Balboa Island Museum, Blue Atlas Marketplace, Crown meets Sea, Crush Clothing (all located on Marine Avenue).

Off Island tickets may be purchased at Bliss Home Design on Pacific Coast Highway in Corona del Mar, Blue Springs Home and Crews Quarters Newport on 17th Street in Costa Mesa, and Seaside Gallery & Goods on Tustin Avenue in Newport Beach.

Will Call tickets will be available to purchase and pick up at the Balboa Island Museum located at 210 Marine Avenue, Balboa Island at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the Home Tour.

Be sure to visit all our shops on Marine and Agate Avenue for your holiday shopping. This year the Holiday Market will return to the Royal Hen on Marine Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.