Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, General Plan Website

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

For the 18th year, the City of Newport Beach is partnering with Operation Christmas to collect toys, DVDs, sporting equipment and other gift donations to support military service members and their families.

Pease consider donating an unwrapped gift to Operation Christmas at City facilities throughout Newport Beach during regular business hours, now through Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. Drop boxes are located at the Civic Center, Police Department, OASIS Senior Center, community centers and all library branches.

Newport Beach City staff and elected officials will deliver the donated gifts to Operation Christmas for distribution to families of military service members. As in past years, uniformed service members will arrive at City Hall with decorated military vehicles to collect the toys for distribution to families. The drive supports the families of active duty and reserve military units, National Guard members and the U.S. Space Force.

Last year more than 2,000 gifts were donated by the public at Newport Beach drop boxes. Please consider making the 2023 holidays brighter for our troops and their families through a gift donation!

For more information on the campaign or to donate online, visit the Operation Christmas website at https://wp.yellowribbonamerica.org/donate/.

City Launches Updated General Plan Website

The City has launched an updated “Newport, Together” website to serve as an interactive hub for community outreach and engagement during the comprehensive update of the Newport Beach General Plan. The General Plan Update is a long-term planning initiative that relies on community input. The City encourages and welcomes public participation.

This online platform at www.newportbeachca.gov/gpupdate provides information on the status of the General Plan update, State requirements, and ways for the public to get involved and stay informed. Residents are encouraged to sign up for email notifications of upcoming meetings and workshops.

The City is now collaborating with the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) and the General Plan Update Steering Committee (GPUSC) to identify existing conditions and background information for each element of the General Plan. This data will inform meaningful community outreach and engagement opportunities. The “Background Analysis and Visioning” phase is expected to conclude in spring 2024, and the overall General Plan Update is scheduled for completion by late 2025.

The GPAC’s next meeting will be Wednesday, December 6 at 5 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room. Please contact [email protected] with any questions or input.

Join Us Dec. 3 at CdM Library Holiday Open House

Please join us for a Holiday Open House event at the Corona del Mar Library, 410 Marigold Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 during the 44th Annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk.

There will be sweet treats, crafts, games, and performances by the Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s musical ensembles. Funding for the event is generously provided by the Friends of the Library.

Free Accessory Dwelling Unit Standard Plans Now Available for Download

The City’s Community Development Department is offering a new set of Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) standard plans for free download at https://www.newportbeachadu.org/.

These plans provide residents with a convenient and cost-effective way to build ADUs.

The plans include three customizable floor plans and three architectural styles. The floor plans include two studio options and a 1-bedroom option with a variety of optional elements such as a covered porch.

In addition, floor plans are available to convert a one- or two-car garage into an ADU.

Police Explorers Earn Top Overall Award in Regional Competition

The Newport Beach Police Explorers earned a First Place overall award, defending last year’s championship performance, at the recent Orange County Law Enforcement Explorer Advisors Association annual Police Explorer Competition in Rancho Santa Margarita.

More than 27 teams and 140 police explorers from throughout Southern California participated in this year’s event. Police explorer programs provide volunteer opportunities and training for teenagers interested in law enforcement careers.

The competition consisted of 14 scenarios hosted by representatives from Orange County police departments. The scenarios challenged the police explorer teams through simulated police-related calls for service. The teams were required to demonstrate teamwork, communication skills, split-second decision-making, knowledge of State laws, constitutional rights, case law, trauma care and more.

The Newport Beach team earned awards in 10 of the 14 competitions, including three 1st Place awards, four 2nd Place awards and the overall 1st Place designation:

Overall – 1st Place

Burglary in Progress – 1st Place

Tubular Assault – 1st Place

Hostage Rescue- 1st Place

DUI – 2nd Place

High-Risk Vehicle Stop – 2nd Place

Crisis Negotiation – 2nd Place

Domestic Violence – 2nd Place

High-Risk Search Warrant Service – 3rd Place

Active Shooter Response – 4th Place

Down Officer Rescue- 5th Place

The team’s success was credited to hard work and dedication in preparing for the competition, under the instruction and mentorship of advisor staff.

Learn more about the Newport Beach Police Explorers at https://www.nbpdexplorers.com/.

City Recycling Event Draws Hundreds

The City’s America Recycles Day event on November 18 drew more than 200 residents to the City Corporation Yard and Bonita Canyon Sports Park for free document shredding, e-waste disposal and mulch giveaway.

More than 9,000 pounds of paper material was shredded, nearly 2,400 pounds of e-waste collected, and about 11,600 pounds of mulch distributed. Thank you to all those who participated, including our partners at CR&R, California Electronics and Southern California Shredding, and student volunteers from the Sage Hill School e-waste club.

Missed the event? Newport Beach residents can schedule free curbside e-waste pickup at any time by contacting CR&R at (949) 667-4158 or [email protected]. Free mulch and compost is available year-round at the County’s Waste and Recycling facility located at 11002 Bee Canyon Access Rd, Irvine or by visiting oclandfills.com/compost. Our next shred event will be held as part of our Earth Day event in the spring.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported two people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported two people to the Yale Navigation Center.

Transported four people to the sobering station at the Be Well campus for treatment.

Transported a person to a crisis stabilization unit for treatment.

Transported a person to a substance use disorder treatment facility.

To reach Be Well: The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 949-644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Housed a woman who was staying at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported a client to the DMV to obtain a photo ID and another to a hospital for treatment.

Completed two referrals to the Yale Navigation Center for clients.

Enrolled five new clients into City Net social services.

Continued to shelter people. Twenty-three people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.