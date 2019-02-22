Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department arrested a San Marcos man recently in connection to a local bank robbery from earlier this year.

Police served a search warrant and arrested Marco Antonio Rodriguez Arango, 23, on Feb. 21, NBPD reported in a statement.

Arrango was the outstanding suspect in the Feb. 8 robbery of the Citibank at 1100 Newport Center Drive. Arrango was booked at the NBPD jail and charged with robbery.

At this time, police believe Arrango was involved in two additional crimes that occurred on Feb. 5: The first involved a bank robbery of the Chase Bank in Oceanside, and the second was an attempted bank robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank in Escondido.

Police shared Arrango’s booking photo and a screenshot from security video of the Citibank robbery in Newport Beach.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact Detective Prince at (949) 644-3762.