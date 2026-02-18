Baroque Musical Festival Hosts “Baroque Miniatures” Musicale March 1 in Newport Beach

The 46th edition of the Baroque Musical Festival in Corona del Mar is scheduled for this June, but before that week of Baroque classics comes another event: Baroque Miniatures: A Sparkling Musicale! gala evening on Sunday, March 1 a St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach.

Curated by artistic director and violinist Elizabeth Blumenstock, the evening begins at 5 p.m. with a one-hour early-evening gala chamber concert featuring Blumenstock, soprano Addy Sterrett, and Baroque-specialist instrumentalists in the prime acoustics of St. Mark Presbyterian Church.

The program heralds the 46th Festival in June with repertoire from Italy, Spain, England, France and Germany.

At 6 p.m. is a fundraising dinner with desserts, fine wines, complete reveal of June Festival sponsorship opportunities, and in-depth exclusive programming previews ahead of the 2026 Festival season.

Sparkling or baroque-era-inspired dress and cocktail/formal attire are encouraged, though not required, for this special annual event!

Winter Musicale Gala reservations are $250 per person of which $125 is a ticket amount and $125 is a minimum donation (tax-deductible) toward the 46th Festival June 21-28.

The 46th Baroque Music Festival in Corona del Mar runs June 21-28 and features five concerts of enriching and transcendent music by Handel, Bach, Vivaldi, Rameau and other Baroque luminaries, performed by highly-skilled Baroque music professionals in intimate, picturesque venues in Corona del Mar and Newport Beach.

Complimentary wine & waters receptions for ticket holders before or after concerts. Baroque Festival tickets go on sale April 2.

The mission of Baroque Music Festival is to present the beauty and variety of Baroque music (written around 1600-1750) through professional performances with educational aspects, at affordable prices. Concerts are held in beautiful venues in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar.

Socialize with musicians over “wine and waters” following the Sunday afternoon and Monday evening concerts; learn more about this wonderfully uplifting music from artistic director Elizabeth Blumenstock’s program notes and in-concert introductions; and enjoy lovely and varied venues, including the beautiful Sherman Gardens in the heart of Corona del Mar.

Visit https://bmf-cdm.org/ for more information.