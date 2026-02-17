Balboa Island Museum and Newport Harbor Historical Society Host Screening of ‘Sin City: Newport Beach’ at The Lido Theater February 26

The Balboa Island Museum and the Newport Harbor Historical Society are presenting a screening of the film “Sin City: Newport Beach,” a film by Ed Olen along with Celeste Dennerline and Nancy Gardner, at The Lido Theater Thursday, Feb. 26.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Screening is at 6 p.m. Admission is $50 and includes beverages and small bites.

Based on the book “Bawdy Balboa” by Judge Robert Gardner, “Sin City: Newport Beach” transports viewers to the 1920s and 30s, when Newport Beach was a raucous seaside playground fueled by illegal booze, gambling, and scandalous nightlife. Through the stories of a dance hall, a brothel, a formidable madame, and two larger-than-life Dukes, the film reveals how the once boisterous honky-tonk town transformed into the world-class luxury destination we know today.

The Lido Theater itself dates back to the 1930s, although its history is not as bawdy as Balboa. The beautiful (some might say ornate) single-screen theater brought the Golden Age of Hollywood to Newport Beach with its Art Deco design.

The landmark theater closed for renovation several years ago and was meticulously restored to its original Art Deco design by owner Fritz Duda Company. The Lido Theater has a new, state-of-the-art digital projection and sound system, a new exterior color palette, new seating, lighting, and carpet reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden era. The exterior color palette was uncovered as the original shade of the stucco when the theater was built.

The original box office, marquee, movie poster cases, lobby, concession stand, and restrooms have been restored. The Catalina-style tile, admired at the time for its colorful hand-painted beauty, has been restored and can be seen in the lobby and restrooms.

The classic balcony also remains a unique feature not found in modern theaters.

The Lido Theater is at 3459 Via Lido in Newport Beach. For tickets to the “Sin City” film, visit https://www.balboaislandmuseum.org.