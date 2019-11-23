BBB Celebrates First Year in Newport Beach

Share this:

The Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest had an open house event recently to celebrate the Orange County regional campus occupying its Newport Beach location for one year, officials announced.

BBB PacSW President and CEO Matthew Fehling acknowledged the office’s first anniversary at 120 Newport Center Dr. and shared the vision and plans associated with supporting the OC business community during the Nov. 5 celebration event, BBB officials stated in a press release.

“As we look to enhance our community of trustworthy businesses, Orange County will be a critical piece in advancing our mission,” Fehling said in an email this week. “Having an active physical presence in this vibrant region is an important step toward ensuring that the business community integrates and promotes trust as a cornerstone of self-regulation. When buyers and sellers trust each other, we all benefit.”

Kenneth Bonham, chair of the Board of Directors for the BBB serving the Pacific Southwest, said that the event had an “overwhelming” turnout and that reassured the BBB team about what they felt all along: Orange County has a healthy and active business network that wants to be involved in promoting ethics and integrity.

“BBB Pacific Southwest is looking forward to being more involved in OC and helping both business and consumers alike,” he said in an email.

According to the BBB message, the guest list included: BBB PacSW Board of Directors Vice Chair Robert Behic; BBB PacSW Orange County Board of Directors members Anthony Nardo, Bradley Smith and Harry Langenberg; President and CEO of Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Steve Rosansky; and other representatives from the BBB, local chambers, and the Small Business Administration, and members from the business community.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Premier Workspaces Amy Fuller said her company is delighted to partner with an organization that supports and advocates for the businesses they serve.

“This relationship extends beyond the two organizations. It also provides resources and benefits to the members and clients within,” Fuller noted in an email this week.

The reception also included complimentary appetizers and beverages, provided by Top Hat Productions.

For more information, visit bbb.org/us/ca/newport-beach