Beatles Tribute ‘Classical Mystery Tour’ Returns to Segerstrom Center for 30th Anniversary Celebration with Pacific Symphony

By Sandra M. Borges | Special to the NB Indy

Thirty years ago, Segerstrom Center for the Arts served as the launchpad for what has been called the best show The Beatles never did.

Classical Mystery Tour stands in a league of its own as both an acclaimed Beatles tribute band and the top symphony pops attraction in the country. On Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. that show returns to its home stage in Costa Mesa for a special 30th anniversary celebration.

Marking three decades of success, the anniversary concert will feature a 30-piece orchestra of Pacific Symphony musicians, bringing audiences a rare opportunity to hear beloved Beatles songs performed in a way the original band recorded but never presented live.

Audiences can expect an immersive evening that brings the iconic Beatles catalog into the twenty-first century, all while playing and maintaining the coveted authenticity of tracks like “Yesterday,” “Eleanor Rigby,” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

“Young people that we meet at our concerts are so excited about the band,” says Jim Owen, Classical Mystery Tour founder and the group’s John Lennon. The show will fully immerse audiences, as the Classical Mystery Tour resembles their Beatles counterparts with dynamic outfits that give a throwback to an era of distinct sound.

Even The Beatles themselves never performed these featured songs live with a full orchestra, making this a truly memorable evening. Owen, who lives in Laguna Niguel, is also leading production of the show, returning the group to its 1996 debut stage.

The evening combines The Beatles’ timeless music with “the striking sound of a live orchestra,” creating a feeling that is “just captivating,” said Owen.

“It started as a very small idea,” Owen said. His affinity for music is rooted in his youth, when his father introduced him to an appreciation for classical music through attending Symphony concerts.

In his late 20s, Owen anchored the concept of playing a Beatles tribute with a string quartet. “It didn’t take long to say, well, what am I thinking? The better idea is, do it all, and with a whole, full-sized orchestra. We can do all The Beatles songs with orchestra,” Owen said, and that concept eventually evolved into the full-scale symphonic pop production we see today.

Thus, after more than twenty-five years, the group has earned worldwide recognition by collaborating with more than 100 orchestras in the United States and around the world, performing over 1,000 concerts and appearing at prestigious venues including the Sydney Opera House.

As part of this 30th anniversary celebration, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the unique symphonic pop sound that only Classical Mystery Tour, a standout sensation, can deliver.

“I’m very happy that, considering typical Orange County prices, our show has tickets available as low as $35 in the balcony,” Owen’s said.

Additionally, concertgoers can purchase tickets to a post-concert reception at The Silver Trumpet Restaurant across the street from Segerstrom Center, where guests can meet and chat with the band, indulge in appetizers, and enjoy live music. With space available for just 50 guests, early planning is encouraged.

Concert and reception tickets are available through www.SCFTA.org. For more information on Classical Mystery Tour, visit www.ClassicalMysteryTour.com.