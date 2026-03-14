Register Now for 45th Annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5K Run & Fun Walk

Lace up your running shoes and get ready for the 45th Annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5K and Fun Walk, taking place on June 6, 2026.

This community event brings families, fitness lovers, and local businesses together for a high-energy celebration, fun, and community spirit in the heart of Corona del Mar.

Hosted by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, this signature event offers something for everyone— from serious runners who are professionally timed, to casual walkers, kids, and even furry friends. All skill levels are invited to experience the joy of the community.

Event Day Highlights:

Scenic 5K Run/Walk with ocean views and charming village streets.

Family-Friendly 2-Mile Fun Walk–Perfect for families, strollers, casual walkers.

Youth & Dolphin Dash Races – Special races for the little ones!

Dog Parade – Bring your four-legged friends for a festive strut.

Music, Vendor Fair, Awards Ceremony–Stick around for the social scene.

Restaurant Tastings – Participants enjoy a taste of local cuisine.

“This event is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of health, family, and community in one of the most beautiful settings in the county,” said Linda Leonhard, President of the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce. “Whether you’re racing for a personal best or just out for a walk with friends, the CdM Scenic 5K is an event everyone can enjoy.” Event sponsors include Casey Lesher, Christie’s International Real Estate, Hoag Hospital, and the City of Newport Beach.

Come for the run, stay for the eats! The 45th Annual CdM Scenic 5K isn’t just about fitness, it’s also a flavor-packed event thanks to our amazing local restaurant participants. A huge thank you to Five Crowns, Avila’s El Ranchito, The Quiet Woman, El Cholo, Rose Café, Chipotle, Laventina’s Pizza, Foretti’s, Coach’s Oats, Pavilions, and other for serving up the post-race tastings.

Registration is now open. Participants receive a race shirt, swag bag, breakfast by our local favorite restaurants, and access to post-race festivities. Discounts on registrations prior to April 1 (no fooling!).

Sponsorships are available for those who wish to promote a business in this highly publicized event.

Race Details

Enjoy pristine ocean views and activities for all ages. Register for the 5K Run, 2-Mile Youth Race, Dolphin Dash for the kids, and the popular 2-mile Fun Walk.

Registration Fees:

5K Run (Before 4/1/26: $50) (After: $55) (At Race: $60)

2 Mile Walk (Before 4/1/26: $40) (After: $45) (At Race: $50)

2 Mile Youth Run (Before 4/1/26: $35) (After: $40) (At Race: $45)

1k Kid’s Dolphin Dash $35

Race Times:

6 a.m.: Event Day Registration Begins

7:30 a.m.: Warm-up

7:55 a.m.: Men’s 5K Race

8:20 a.m.: Women’s 5K Race

8:45 a.m.: 2 Mile Fun Walk/Youth Run

9 a.m.: 1K Kid’s Dolphin Dash

The Scenic 5K and 2-Mile Walk begins on the bluffs above Corona del Mar State Beach located at 3001 Ocean Blvd. The Start-line will be clearly indicated with a Balloon Arch and Start-line banner.

Parking for all participants is free at Corona del Mar State Beach Parking Lot and opens at 6:00 a.m.

Vehicles parked on the race route must be removed by 1 a.m. on event day morning and no vehicle access will be allowed onto the course route after 7 a.m. The route will open again at 12 noon for all access.

For over 44 years, businesses in the greater Orange County area have received promotional marketing exposure and have given back to the community by becoming sponsors of the Corona del Mar Scenic 5K. This highly publicized signature event provides a meaningful investment for sponsorship participants to reach over 40,000 recipients through various means of print, advertising, and digital media, as well as exposure to over 2,500 participants of all ages on event day.

Promote your business, product or service at the race Vendor Fair. Many businesses return each year due to the popularity of this event. A 10×10 exhibit space is provided along with table, linen and chairs to showcase your business to a community of active participants.

For many years, the Corona del Mar Scenic 5K has offered local restaurants the opportunity to market themselves at the race by showcasing a signature menu item or food tasting at the event’s Restaurant Row. Restaurants or food vendors are provided with a 10×10 tent, tables, linens, chairs, a participant award and signage. Each participating restaurant provides approximately 1,300 tastings or food item to the runners.

Join a fun team of volunteers for an exciting morning on the bluffs above the beautiful Corona del Mar State Beach. Volunteers receive an event t-shirt, coffee and pastry. A variety of volunteer positions are available.

To register for the race of for more information, visit www.CdmChamber.com.