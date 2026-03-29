Newport Beach to Attempt Guinness World Record for Largest Swing Dance Lesson

In the 1930s, dancers who packed into the legendary Rendezvous Ballroom on Balboa Peninsula invented something entirely new. The floor was so crowded there was no room for big kicks or spins, so they pulled close, kept their footwork tight, and created what’s known as the Balboa Swing—one of the defining styles of the swing era, born right here in Newport Beach.

Unfortunately, the Rendezvous Ballroom burned down in 1966, but its memory lives on.

On Sunday, April 19, Visit Newport Beach invites the community and visitors to gather at Peninsula Park Athletic Field near the former site of the Rendezvous Ballroom for an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s Largest Swing Dance Lesson.

The current record stands at 391 pairs (782 individuals). No experience is required to participate in this world record attempt. All ages welcome. Solos will be paired at check-in. Food trucks and prize giveaways will be offered for attendees.

Check-in for this event is 10 to 11 a.m. The Swing Dance lesson lasts from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Easy-to-learn instruction will be led by Atomic Ballroom. Live music by The Jonathan Stout Orchestra featuring Hilary Alexander. A certified Guinness World Record adjudicator will be on-site to verify the attempt.

The event is free and open to the public

So why this World Record attempt? Newport Beach is celebrating its milestone anniversary with a “120 Years of Welcome” campaign, and this record attempt is part of a year-long celebration throughout the city.

To register for this event, visit https://visitnewportbeach.com/gwr/.

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Newport Beach, dedicated to promoting the destination and driving economic growth by attracting leisure and conference visitors. As a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization, Visit Newport Beach partners with the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance visitor spending, ultimately contributing to the community’s quality of life.

Through strategic sales, marketing, advertising, and public relations efforts, the organization positions Newport Beach as a premier travel and conference destination. For more information, please visit www.VisitNewportBeach.com.