Benefit: Table for Ten Chefs Serve $340K for Charity

One of the tastiest annual charity events in Orange County is Table for Ten, a culinary extravaganza featuring three dozen chefs creating multi-course, gourmet dinners for tables of ten diners.

Orchestrated annually by Kristin Martin and KM Productions for deserving nonprofits in the area, this year the 13th annual culinary spectacular was held at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point on March 3. Guests enjoyed a scrumptious six-course tableside repast, with superb wine pairings.

The evening began with a reception featuring tray-passed appetizers and food stations, plus wine sampling and cocktails.

Then it was on to the ballroom for the main event. Each table was ornately decorated by each participating restaurant. Patrons found their way to their tables and began their feast.

I was seated at the Current Coastal Cuisine table. I raved about Current last year after I experienced the incredible culinary talents of Chef Jessica Roy. Located at the Renaissance Newport Beach hotel, Current is as current can be, thanks to Chef Royt. She was assisted at the Table for Ten event by Chef Sean Gebo. Their table décor was elegant, the six-course meal over-the-top in showmanship and execution, and the wines were perfect with each course.

There was a dramatic pause in the feast when Lauri Burns, Founder and Executive Director of The Teen Project (the evening beneficiary), spoke to the audience about her story of living on the street as a homeless girl turning tricks on the street until she was rescued and turned her life around. She went on to found The Teen Project, which helps young girls who are homeless and sex trafficked. Her latest project involved transforming the former Boys Town property in Silverado Canyon into a sanctuary for 30 sex trafficked young women.

He story was riveting and prompted supporters to raise their paddles and bid not only on exclusive live auction items, but to simply donate to The Teen Project.

Among the 43 participating chefs were several from Newport Beach restaurants: Celebrity Chef Pascal Olhats of Pascal and Café Jardin fame; Cannery Seafood of the Pacific, Philip Tangonan; Coliseum Pool & Grill, The Resort at Pelican Hill, Diego Bernal & Jean Pierre-Dubray; Current Coastal Kitchen, Renaissance Newport Beach, Jessica Roy & Sean Gebo; Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Andy Arndt; The Pacific Club, Mike Webb in for David Martin; True Food Kitchen, Noe Moreno.

An estimated $340,000 in net proceeds was raised for The Teen Project.

Among those attending who were integral to its success were Title Sponsor Mike Danzi of Newport Beach, Chairman/CEO of Legacy Pharmaceuticals International.