Bidding Process Launched for Corona del Mar Farmers Market Operation

The City of Newport Beach has recently received questions and concerns from community members about the future of the Corona del Mar Certified Farmers Market as its current operating license agreement draws to a close.

To ensure fairness, the City of Newport Beach has launched a competitive bidding process that will allow all qualified market operators to present a vision for the market and demonstrate how they can best serve the community’s needs.

The City is committed to maintaining a fair and transparent process for vendor selection, and selecting a qualified vendor who can best serve our community. The goal is to continue to provide a source for high-quality, locally produced goods, preserve a robust community space, and support local farmers and businesses. The City is not proposing food trucks at the CdM market.

The City appreciates the important role this market plays in our community and values input that can help shape the future of the market.

Please feel free to send thoughts or suggestions to cdd@newportbeachca.gov.