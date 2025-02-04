Upbeat City Planning Session Covers General Fund Revenues and City-Wide Projects

Each year the Newport Beach City Council joins city staff and residents for a community-wide planning session. We had that opportunity on Saturday, February 1, as almost 100 participants gathered at Marina Park for three and a half hours to weigh in on a variety of priorities with the goal of identifying issues and projects to tackle in the upcoming fiscal year.

Especially relevant was the Finance Director’s report on the city’s fiscal stability. Consistent demand for coastal property and the resulting property tax revenue in addition to significant sales tax and hotel and short-term rental revenue has supported a healthy annual budget and strong reserves.

General Fund revenues are projected to increase to $333 million, a $12 million dollar increase from last year’s projection, with expenditures projected to be $322 million. These numbers will adjust as we move further into 2025, but the projections should continue to support revenue exceeding expenditures.

All this good news is the direct result of disciplined fiscal management, conservative budgeting, and sensible governance allowing our city to continue a legacy of long-term financial stability year after year.

Also hugely important, the Acting Police Chief’s overview of ongoing public safety initiatives including a new real time crime information center and drone program, “Flock” license plate readers installed throughout the city and linked to those in homeowner associations, a quality-of-life police unit covering the city seven days a week, and additional support from code enforcement and the City Attorney’s office.

Finally, much was discussed and more to come about city-wide projects including:

Library lecture hall to be completed in late 2025

Balboa Island utility undergrounding & drainage upgrades

Lower harbor channel dredging with disposal at a Port of Long Beach site

Balboa Branch Library & Fire Station replacement

City-wide trolley program

City yard fleet fueling system at upper Superior Ave.

Replacement of the 15th St. beach restroom

Beach trail split from 14th St. to the Newport Pier

Coast Hwy pedestrian & bicycle bridge at lower Superior Ave.

Additional public pickleball courts at Bonita Canyon Sports Park

Aquatic complex at Lower Castaways Park

McFadden Plaza & Newport Pier rehabilitation

New police department facilities

The big lift on all this work is accomplished by our extremely skilled city staff. Their expertise advancing these and so many other initiatives is particularly meaningful at this annual workshop when we open the dialogue to the public and create a valuable opportunity for resident input.

Robyn Grant is a member of the Newport Beach City Council. First elected in 2022, she represents District 4. Robyn can be reached at rgrant@newportbeachca.gov.