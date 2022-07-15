Billy Joel Tribute Band Performs Sunday July 17 at Newport Beach Civic Center

Share this:

Billy Nation, a Billy Joel tribute band, performs classic pop songs by the “piano man” on Sunday, July 17from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center as part of the annual Summer Concerts Series on the Green, presented by the Newport Beach Arts Commission.

Billy Nation gives the audience an authentic Billy Joel concert experience complete with Billy’s signature grand piano, growling saxophone, and rich harmonies. With a look and sound like Billy and his band, Billy Nation will have audiences singing along to all of Billy’s hits from his entire catalogue.

Billy Nation captures Billy’s stylistic range with ease from anthems like ‘Piano Man’ to rockin’ songs like ‘You May Be Right’ to beautiful ballads like ‘Just the Way You Are.’

Led by pianist/vocalist Adam Shapiro, Billy Nation features some of the most in-demand and diverse professional musicians in Southern California who have performed with some of the biggest names in music.

The band currently features father-son duo – guitarist Matthew Clowminzer and bassist Miles Clowminzer, drummer Josh Jones, guitarist Joe Bigham, Anilh Rameshwar on keyboards and trumpet, and saxophonist Ross Rizzo, Jr.

Bring your low-slung beach chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site food trucks. No alcohol is permitted.

Unless otherwise noted, all concerts are held on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green (100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach). Admission and parking are free.

For more information about the 2022 summer concert lineup, visit the Concerts on the Green web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts/concerts-on-the-green.