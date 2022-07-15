Local Restaurants Receive Wine Spectator Awards

Share this:

Congratulations to Mastro’s Ocean Club, Selanne Steak Tavern, Splashes and The Winery Newport.

These four coastal restaurants were honored this month by Wine Spectator Magazine, the bible of the wine industry and read by thousands of wine aficionados.

Every year, Wine Spectator bestows its Restaurant Awards that recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

To qualify for an award, a wine list must present complete, accurate information, including vintages and appellations for all selections. Complete producer names and correct spellings are mandatory, and the overall presentation of the list is also considered.

Lists that meet these requirements are judged for one of three awards: Award of Excellence for wine lists that offer at least 90 selections and feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers; Best of Award of Excellence for wine lists typically offering 350 or more selections that display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation; and Grand Award, the highest award given to restaurants that show an uncompromising, passionate devotion to the quality of their wine programs and typically feature 1,000 or more selections, and deliver serious breadth of top producers, outstanding depth in mature vintages, a selection of large-format bottles, excellent harmony with the menu, and superior presentation.

Two restaurants in Newport Beach and two in Laguna Beach received the Best of Award of Excellence: Mastro’s Ocean Club in Newport Beach, Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, Splashes at the Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, and The Winery Newport.

“We have a good program at our restaurants,” said The Winery partner and wine director William Lewis, who noted that The Winery Newport has received the Wine Spectator award for the last seven years.

Lewis noted that diners are drinking a lot of pinot noirs and blends, and of course cabernet sauvignon with steaks. When asked his favorite wine, he demurred by saying “I love all my children, it’s too hard to pinpoint one. I am trying to taste more French and Italian, and different blends.”

Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach received its sixth Best of Excellence award. The restaurant has a 3,000-bottle inventory of 400 diverse wine selections exhibiting both vintage depth and regional breadth. Along with its wide selection of wines from California and France, the list includes options from Washington, Oregon, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and other countries.

“We are once again honored to be recognized as a Best of Award of Excellence recipient from Wine Spectator,” said Selanne Steak Tavern owners Teemu Selanne and Kevin Pratt in a press statement. “Kudos and appreciation for their dedication and service are extended to Certified Advanced Sommelier Vito Pasquale and his team, Chef Vincent Terusa and General Manager Chad Sisco.”

Several Newport Beach restaurants received the Award of Excellence: The Quiet Woman, Eddie V’s, and Rusty Pelican.