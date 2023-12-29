Birtcher Development of Newport Beach and MBS Group Create Nevada Studios

Share this:

As the State of Nevada continues to explore economic development opportunities associated with expansion of the film tax credit program, a new studio alliance has emerged that combines the experience of The MBS Group, the world’s preeminent studio developer, operator, and production equipment provider, and national legacy developer Birtcher Development of Newport Beach, originators of the Nevada Film Tax Infrastructure Act proposal that establishes workforce development, education and content creation infrastructure at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research Park in Las Vegas.

Nevada Studios is conceptualized as the primary studio complex of the proposed 34-acre Las Vegas Media Campus, incorporating soundstages and other state-of-the-art content creation components.

As the global leader in studio operations, design, and studio technical equipment, The MBS Group provides turn-key services to the world’s leading content creators through its 100-plus locations in eight countries, including the operations of over 10 million square feet of high-end studio space throughout major global production hubs. Each year, The MBS Group services over 900 high-end film, television, and commercial productions across over 500 soundstages.

“We observed with great interest as the Nevada Legislature recently discussed new programs to support and grow production infrastructure within the state, and we’re grateful to now be a part of Birtcher’s transformative proposal. The Nevada Studios project will be a major catalyst for the growth of the film and television sector in Nevada,” said Jason Hariton, Chief Real Estate Officer of The MBS Group.

“We believe that, with The MBS Group, all the pieces are in place to begin setting down roots of a dynamic industry that will result in the creation of thousands of new permanent jobs for Nevada’s talent of tomorrow,” said Brooke Birtcher Gustafson, president of Birtcher Development. “Nevada Studios will be the closest alternative to the Hollywood/LA market and we intend to build upon southern Nevada’s attractive workforce to make it the newest production hub for the film and television industry that fits perfectly with the goal of significantly diversifying the Nevada economy.”

Birtcher Development LLC is a fifth generation, family industrial and specialty real estate company founded in 1939. Since its inception, Birtcher has acquired, managed, or developed more than 65 million square feet as a result of more than 260 projects valued in excess of $7 billion. The company has developed such iconic specialty projects as the Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences headquarters and screening rooms in North Hollywood, the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Silicon Valley’s Oakmead Village in Santa Clara-Sunnyvale, and the Los Angeles Wholesale Produce Mart.

For more information, visit www.birtcher.com.

The MBS Group is the largest studio operating and production services company in the world, supporting more than 500 sound stages and over 900 productions a year from its network of 100 plus locations across eight countries. With extensive international reach, the company provides comprehensive, end-to-end solutions, ranging from studio management, global production planning and production facilities consulting to studio design, development, and construction, as well as the industry’s largest and most technologically advanced inventory of lighting and grip equipment. For more information, visit www.the-mbsgroup.com.