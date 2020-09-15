Biz Buzz: Atria Senior Living in Newport Beach Hires Executive Director

Share this:

Atria Senior Living in Newport Beach has hired Ben Rodny as executive director. Formerly the Regional Director, Outings and Corporate Event Sales, Southern California, at ClubCorp—the largest owner and operator of private golf and country clubs in the United States—Ben has spent three years working among the Southern California community. He supported the teams at private clubs in Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas with an emphasis on building new relationships, enriching lives and driving revenue with new business.

“It is very exciting to have Ben Rodny join our team. He is going to be a great asset for Atria and invaluable in helping us to establish this beautiful community in the heart of Newport Beach, bringing a safe, well-appointed living option to older adults throughout Southern California,” said Sarah Laloyan, Atria senior vice president of operations, in a press release. “Ben embodies our commitment to create vibrant communities where older adults can thrive.”

In his role as executive director, Rodny will lead the newest Atria Signature Residence, which will feature modern senior living with elevated amenities and life-enhancing design. It is scheduled to open in Newport Beach in October, 2020.

“I have a deep passion for the mission of Atria Senior Living and the outstanding communities they provide for seniors with active lifestyles,” said Rodny in a press release. “I’m honored to join Atria and to lead the Atria Newport Beach team who has relentlessly put our residents’ well-being and safety first. Atria has provided much-needed supplies and care packages to keep employees and their families safe throughout the pandemic, and it’s a pleasure to help further those efforts within the Newport Beach community.

According to a press release, Atria Newport Beach will feature Coastal California architecture and 169 apartments with a selection of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. In-home, state-of-the-art technology features will include wearable CarePredict® wristbands to ensure safety by detecting falls and enabling communication with staff, as well as shade-lowering and light-dimming features and other comfort amenities.

The property is situated on three acres just minutes away from the Newport Marina, Balboa Island, Sunset Ridge Park and across from the Hoag Hospital campus.

The all-inclusive community will offer more than 32,000 square feet of indoor amenities, including a fitness center and yoga studio, a salon and spa, a theater and underground parking garage, among other features.

There will be several dining venues, and an interior courtyard garden will provide residents with a quiet place to enjoy the ocean breeze.

For more information, visit www.AtriaSeniorLiving.com.