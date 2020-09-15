Segerstrom Center Hosts National Dance Day Sept. 19

Share this:

Last year, the West Coast edition of National Dance Day took place on the Argyros Plaza stage at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, with hundreds of residents learning choreographed routines and celebrating the joys of dance and movement.

National Dance Day returns to Segerstrom Center on Sept. 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., but like most art forms this year it will be a virtual celebration, but one that’s no less joyous.

National Dance Day is presented by American Dance Movement (formerly Dizzy Feet Foundation) and hosted by Segerstrom Center as the exclusive West Coast host (the Kennedy Center is exclusive East Coast host).

Due to COVID-19, this year will be entirely virtual, both live and pre-recorded.

According to information provided by Segerstrom Center, National Dance Day includes real time chats via the Center’s Instagram account with three noted professionals from the world of musical theater and dance: Complexions Contemporary Dance star Candy Tong from noon to 12:45 p.m., American Ballet Theatre principal Calvin Royal III from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. and musical theater and concert artist Natalie Powers from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Segerstrom Center’s program will also include live masterclasses conducted by American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School teacher Amanda Cobb, followed by Jenny Backhaus, founder and director of Backhausdance, and Lauren Lim Jackson, Broadway dancer.

The event will also feature recorded performances from various dance artists around the world, including Misty Copeland, Evan Ruggiero, Lukas McFarlane, and others. Local, Southern California talent will also be represented, with recorded performances from Straight Up Abilities, Dance Azteca, Powerhouse Percussive Dance trio, and the Center’s ABT Gillespie School.

National Dance Day will culminate with MCD3, “World of Dance” season 4 winners, and Shannan Mather leading thousands of people across the country in the new National Dance Day routine.

People of all ages can participate in National Dance Day and this year’s dance challenge no matter where they are.

You can see this year’s routine choreographed by MCD3 and Shannan Mather at http://americandancemovement.org/national-dance-day.

For more information, event times and details, visit www.SCFTA.org/NationalDanceDay.

The 2020 NDD Hashtag and Social Media Accounts:

#NDD2020 #DanceMadeMeDoIt

Website: http://americandancemovement.org/national-dance-day

Twitter: @DanceWithADM

Instagram: @AmericanDanceMovement

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmericanDanceMovement