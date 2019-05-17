Biz Buzz: Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Debuts Fresh Look

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce held its annual Police Appreciation Breakfast at the new Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport several weeks ago, complete with 500 attendees, mounted police on horseback, and displays of vintage and current police vehicles.

They were able to do all of this thanks to the Hyatt’s recent renovations, which when you add up the outdoor and indoor space, you get over 20,000 feet of contiguous space, the most of any hotel in this market, or so I’m told.

But those are not the only renovations unveiled by the Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport this year, as I found out when I took a tour of the property last month.

The hotel aims to strike a balance between urban oasis and efficiency-driven destination that meets the evolving needs of both business and leisure travelers.

“The new Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach offers an ideal upscale hospitality option for both travelers and locals due to our prime location midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, and adjacent to vibrant businesses and leisure destinations,” said Tom Clearwater, General Manager of Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport. “The complete renovation of this property has created an experience that connects travelers to who and what matters most to them. The hotel effectively appeals to the business traveler looking for sophistication and efficiency, as well as brides and meeting planners searching for a conveniently located upscale oasis.”

The term “oasis” makes sense. I had been to the hotel several times when it was a Radisson, which pales by comparison to this new Hyatt Regency, which has two towers: Tower with 136 guest rooms scheduled to reopen June 1, making a grand total of 343 rooms.

The rooms all have a contemporary look and feel, with Italian marble-laden bathrooms, breezy step-out balconies, triplepane windows (which virtually eliminates the airport noise) and 65” Smart TVs in every room. The fitness facility boasts the newest line of Precor exercise equipment plus a dedicated stretching and yoga room.

The hotel can easily accommodate corporate meetings, conventions or any special occasion. There is also a nice restaurant called Wave where I had lunch after my tour, plus a bar and a grab and go deli.

Even the lobby lounge area looks modern and cool, and the décor lends an air of sophistication.

But back to the Wave restaurant. It features locally and sustainably driven California cuisine. Sample dishes: Braised Short Ribs with Creamy Polenta, Brussel Sprouts, Asparagus and Chanterelle Mushrooms; Seared Skuna Bay Salmon with Orange-Fennel Cilantro Relish, Asparagus and a Brown Quinoa Salad; Shrimp Scampi with Angel Hair Pasta in a Cream Sauce with Asparagus.

For my lunch, I started with Baja Poke with Ahi Tuna and Brown Rice, followed by the French Dip sandwich. Both were excellent. I plan to go back for the weekend breakfast buffet, which I’m told is not to be missed.

For further details or reservations, call (949) 975-1234 or visit johnwayneairportnewportbeach.hyatt.com.