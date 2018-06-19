Curtain Up: Broadway Musical ‘The Color Purple’ Comes to Segerstrom Center

The first North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Revival of “The Color Purple,” which the New York Times called “a glory to behold,” comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts June 19-24.

The cast is led by members from the 2016 Broadway revival, including Adrianna Hicks (“Aladdin” on Broadway and “Sister Act” in Germany) as Celie, Carla R. Stewart (“Ghost” National Tour and “Rent” regional) as Shug Avery, and Carrie Compere (“Holler If You Hear Me” and “Shrek the Musical” National Tour) as Sofia.

Based on the Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, “The Color Purple” is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony Award-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle (“Sweeney Todd,” “Company”) recreates his award-winning work for the national tour.

“The Color Purple” had its revival on Broadway in November of 2015 and went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, and two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical. The show also won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

For tickets to “The Color Purple,” visit SCFTA.org or call (714) 556-2787.