Off the Menu: 10th Annual Lobsterfest at Newport Beach Aug 5

Posted On 19 Jun 2018
Calling all fellow lobster fans—get ready for the 10th Annual Lobsterfest at Newport Beach to be held at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort on Sunday, August 5, from 3 to 8 p.m.

This annual celebration of summer features a Whole Maine Lobster dinner plus dancing to live music, a raffle drawing for a big screen TV, and fun on the beach for the entire family.

Hundreds of live whole Maine lobsters are flown in fresh on the morning of the event and prepared on-site alongside a buffet that includes NY Strip Steak, corn-on-the-cob, red potatoes, salad, sourdough rolls, and dessert.

There is also a full bar with spirits, craft beer, and premium wine.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire, and Leadership Tomorrow – Orange County.

General admission tickets are $75 and include one whole Maine lobster (additional lobsters can be purchased in advance), grilled NY steak, and the sides.

VIP tickets are $150 and include reserved stage-front seating for the day, unlimited lobster, steak and sides, and two glasses of beer or wine.

A kids menu is available for $25.

A few general admission tickets are available for $100 at the door, but this event usually sells out every year so visit lobsterfestatnewportbeach.com and get tickets soon while you still can.

