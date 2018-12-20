Burglar Steals Jewelry, Opens Gifts at CdM Home

Share this:

A burglary suspect opened several Christmas presents and stole several items from a Corona del Mar home last week, Newport Beach Police Department reported in a message this week.

Between Dec. 12 and 15, while the victim was out of town, an unknown suspect pried open the patio door and entered the home in the 2300 block of Pacific Drive.

“Once inside, the suspect ransacked two bedroom closets, pried open a cabinet in the office, and opened some presents under the Christmas tree in the dining room,” the NBPD message reads.

The suspect left in an unknown direction.

Jewelry, a watch, and documents were stolen.

Police also used the message to remind residents to report suspicious activity and included a list of home security tips.

For more information, visit nbpd.org.