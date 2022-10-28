Business of the Week: The Smart Fit Method

Share this:

The Smart Fit Method Debuts First Orange County Location!

THE BEST TRAINING STUDIO FOR 40+ IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The Smart Fit Method is thrilled to announce the opening of their first studio in Orange County, CA as part of their franchise expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location. The new Costa Mesa studio will be locally owned and operated by Arthur Bichler and Brad Bush. Combined the two of them have over 40 years’ experience growing and developing businesses both nationally and in the Southern California area.

“I am a big proponent of data, technology and transformation so I am so excited to be aligned with The Smart Fit Method and their unique combination of fitness technology with personal training. The use of data and artificial intelligence will allow our members to gain insights and truly transform their health by tracking their progress in the Smart Fit App. It is one thing to feel stronger and better, it is another to validate your improvements through data and science,” says Arthur Bichler, owner of The Smart Fit Method Costa Mesa. The Smart Fit Method is a science-based fitness program combining exercise robotics and Al (Artificial Intelligence) for perfect personalized training in just three, 20-min sessions a week. The Smart Fit Method sought out the most cutting- edge fitness technology and training equipment that was once only available to professional sports teams and medical facilities and made it accessible to the public.

This revolutionary method builds strength and muscle, optimizes hormones, and burns fat to elevate members to their maximum potential efficiently and effectively. The innovative program focused on improving longevity, is scientifically proven to work with quantifiable measurable results from a monthly SMART Body Scan uploaded to member’s Smart Fit app to track results. With a commitment of just one-hour a week, The Smart Fit Method is aiming to give members their time back all while achieving their fitness goals.

The Smart Fit Method Costa Mesa

2675 Irvine Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(714) 450-7600

[email protected]

smartfitmethod.com

Social media: @smartfitmethod