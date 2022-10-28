Corona del Mar High Bests Newport Harbor High in Annual Battle of the Bay Football Game

Share this:

Corona del Mar Sea Kings scored the final four touchdowns of their game against Newport Harbor Sailors to emerge victorious 28-14 during the annual Battle on the Bay football game on Friday, Oct. 21.

This was the 10th consecutive Battle on the Bay victory by the Sea Kings, and came a day before Corona del Mar High School celebrated its 60th anniversary with an open house and a concert at Newport Dunes featuring The Side Deal, whose members (Stan Frazier, Scott Owen and Joel Owen) are all alumni of Corona del Mar High School, and alumni of noted bands: Frazier was the drummer and songwriter for Sugar Ray, while the Owen Brothers were The Pawnshop Kings.

Music was the highlight on Saturday night, but the real highlights were Friday night at Davidson Field, on the campus of Newport Harbor High.

Since both teams use Davidson Field for their home games, each team wore their home colors: light blue for CdM, navy blue for Newport Harbor.

It was the Newport Harbor High Sailors who left feeling blue, although the team scored the first two touchdowns of the game.

According to the MaxPreps website, which posts high school sports statistics and scores, CdM kicked off to the Sailors, who scored a touchdown within the first two minutes. The team scored again at the start of the second quarter, making the score 14-0.

That would be the last time Newport Harbor High scored.

The Sea Kings scored a touchdown on a 50-yard pass from quarterback David Rasor to Russell Weir in the second quarter. The team scored again with less than a minute left in the second quarter on a pass from Rasor to Zach Giuliano.

The score was tied 14-14 at halftime, but it didn’t stay that way for long. Near the end of the third quarter Rasor threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mason Kubichek.

Then in the fourth quarter, Rasor threw a short six-yard pass to Cooper Hoch for a touchdown. With the extra point, the score was 28-14.

Both teams had possessions in the final minutes of the game but neither team scored.

Sea Kings quarterback David Rasor threw for a total of 178 yards on 17 of 25 completions, and had 14 carries for 90 yards. Colin Pene had four carries for 23 yards.

On the receiving end for the Sea Kings, Cooper Hoch had five catches for 46 yards, Mason Kubichek had three catches for 50 yards, and Russell Weir had three catches for 61 yards.

The Sea Kings are now 7-2 on the season, and 3-1 in League play. They take on the 8-1 Edison High Chargers on Oct. 28 in a League game at home at Davidson Field.