Caribbean Hospitality Executive Stephane Zaharia Joins Luxury Hotel Advisors of Newport Beach

Caribbean hospitality industry expert Stephane Zaharia has joined Luxury Hotel Advisors – a boutique luxury hotel advisory and acquisitions firm based in Newport Beach – as its managing director of the Caribbean and Latin America region.

Prior to joining LHA, Zaharia served as president and managing director of resorts and residences by Cuisinart Anguilla where he worked alongside the ownership family on day-to-day operations, expansion, mergers and acquisitions and eventually led the sale of the property to what now has become Aurora Resort and Golf Club Anguilla.

With over 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, Zaharia began his career at Hyatt Hotels Corporation North America with various appointments leading him to Aruba Dutch West Indies. Zaharia continued his career as hotel manager with Ian Schrager Hotels at the renowned Sanderson Hotel London.

According to Carlos Lopes, co-founder of LHA, “Stephane has an impressive background in the Caribbean with vast management expertise. He will play a key role in business development for LHA in the islands and beyond. With the addition of Stephane, we are well positioned to assist our Caribbean and Latin American clients on multiple levels, including hotels sales and acquisitions as well as conversions and asset management.”

At LHA, Zaharia joins a team of professionals who collectively share decades of experience in management, ownership, operation, marketing, brand development and the execution of hotel sales and acquisitions across the globe. Some of its work in the Caribbean and Latin America includes the management, re-positioning and sale of Cap Juluca on Anguilla; management of Biras Creek Resort in Virgin Gorda, the K Club on Antigua and both Las Alamandas and Costa Careyes in Mexico; and the development of El Tamarindo on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

More information about Luxury Hotel Advisors, the team, board of advisors and scope of services is available at http://luxuryhoteladvisors.com.