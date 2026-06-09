CASA of Orange County Nets Over $1.325 Million at 2026 CASA Celebration Gala at Pendry Newport Beach

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County (CASA OC) welcomed more than 250 supporters, philanthropists, community leaders, and advocates to its annual CASA Celebration Gala on Saturday, May 16, at Pendry Newport Beach.

Inspired by The Beatles, and a call for “A Little Help From Our Friends,” the evening netted more than $1.325 million in support of CASA OC’s mission to provide trained volunteer advocates for children in Orange County who have experienced abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

Chaired by Newport Beach resident Barry McManus and Courtney Thom, the gala combined luxury philanthropy with heartfelt storytelling, transforming the Pendry ballroom into an immersive throwback to the 1960s produced by Elite OC Productions, with colorful florals by Paul Fenner Floral Design.

Guests began the evening with a cocktail reception and silent auction before participating in an exciting live auction led by returning auctioneer Zack Krone. Highlighted packages included a luxury Four Seasons Resort Cabo Del Sol villa experience in Cabo San Lucas, an exclusive Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hospitality package presented by Fletcher Jones Automotive Group, and an unforgettable Big Sky, Montana getaway featuring a stay at Montage Big Sky.

Throughout the evening, CASA OC leaders and advocates shared powerful reminders of the life-changing impact a consistent adult provides for a child navigating the foster care system.

“CASA OC fills critical gaps in a system that was never designed to meet every emotional, developmental, and relational need for children in foster care,” said Regan Dean Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of CASA OC. “Because while systems provide services, people and relationships change lives. A volunteer who listens, follows through, and reminds a child that they matter, can completely change the trajectory of a young person’s future.”

Phillips also shared that CASA OC currently serves more than half of the approximately 3,000 youth in foster care in Orange County through the support of 742 trained CASA volunteers, while nearly 300 children are still waiting to be matched with an advocate.

The evening honored several extraordinary supporters whose leadership and philanthropy have significantly advanced CASA OC’s mission:

Outstanding Foundation: The Andi Collins Foundation

Outstanding Corporation: Manly, Stewart, Finaldi & Thom

Children’s Champion Award: The Wittkop Family

A particularly moving moment of the evening came with the recognition of Ruth Cochran as CASA OC’s 2026 Advocate of the Year. During her remarks, Cochran reflected on the profound responsibility and privilege of serving children in foster care through CASA.

“The biggest difference between me and the youth I’ve been matched with through CASA isn’t potential or worth. It’s simply circumstance,” said Cochran. “Every child deserves someone who won’t give up on them. One consistent adult really can change the trajectory of a child’s life.”

Cochran shared stories from her advocacy work, describing how being a trusted and dependable presence for youth in foster care can help children find stability, healing, and hope during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

The evening’s success was made possible through the generosity of sponsors, underwriters, donors, and supporters throughout Orange County’s philanthropic community.

Through events like CASA Celebration, CASA OC continues its mission of recruiting, training, and supporting volunteer advocates who provide critical support and consistent adult relationships for children navigating the foster care and juvenile justice systems.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County

Please visit www.casaoc.org to learn more.