Childhelp OC Chapter Nets $625K at Annual Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic at Newport Beach Country Club

The Childhelp Orange County Chapter raised over $625,000 at the 44th annual Childhelp Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic held at the Newport Beach Country Club on Monday, May 18.

This year marked the 14th anniversary to bear the name of LA Rams All Pro Center, Rich Saul. Tournament coordinator Eileen Saul, Assistant Coordinators Tracy Abel and Julie Thornton-Adams along with Co-Chairs, Debra Violette and Cathie Caporaso, did a fabulous job with another sold out event.

This event has raised more than eight million dollars in the past 19 years since the inception of the Corporate Sponsor Committee, which consists of prominent leaders in our community.

The day opened with a presentation by the American Legion Post #291 Color Guard during a stirring performance of “God Bless America” by actor and singer John O’Hurley to honor America’s 250th anniversary.

Highlights were the presence of former teammates of Rich Saul: former Los Angeles Rams players Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. The Rams Cheerleaders were on hand for photo ops.

Rich Saul Heart and Soul recipients were Pam and Bud Pharris for their long-time support and service to Childhelp and their deep commitment to protecting and healing children.

Following the tournament, golfers and additional guests gathered for an evening reception on the terrace overlooking the golf course, where they enjoyed cocktails, a silent auction, and a raffle. The evening continued with a seated dinner, followed by a lively live auction and paddle raise to benefit the children Childhelp serves.

Platinum Title Sponsors were Jacquie and Michael Casey. Taking home first place trophies were nth foursome of Garrett Abel, Mike Abel, Joe Jones, and David Stark.

Childhelp is proud to report that for each dollar expended, 72 cents are invested into serving the children in need of program services, which include three Group Homes in Costa Mesa