CDM Middle and High School 60 Year Anniversary Jubilee and Concert October 22

Calling all Newport Beach Community Supporters and Alumni of Corona Del Mar Middle & High Schools!

CdM Middle and High Schools are celebrating their 60th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a community Open House and Concert.

The Open House takes place at the CdM Campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes student performances, campus tours, a pep rally, and the dedication of our new track facility to Coach Bill Sumner.

Visit the Alumni Pavilion and reunite with classmates, teammates, and our beloved teachers & principals.

Then from 5:30 to 10 p.m. is the Rock the Endowment concert at Newport Dunes featuring performances by The English Beat, The Side Deal, and Flashback Heart Attack.

There will be food trucks available.

Tickets to the open house are $20 per person. Tickets to the concert are $250 each. Sponsorships are still available.

Visit www.CDMFoundation.org for tickets and more information.