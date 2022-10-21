Vivek Babaria Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach as Physician Partner

Share this:

DISC Sports & Spine Center has welcomed a new physician partner to its talented roster of experts.

Vivek Babaria, DO, RMSK, who will see patients in Newport Beach, is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and fellowship trained in interventional spine care, sports and regenerative medicine.

At the core of his personalized, multidisciplinary approach is a passion to help patients restore function, improve quality of life and maximize performance.

“With his extensive experience and dedication to innovating conservative care, Dr. Babaria is an excellent addition to the DISC team, especially since surgery is often not the first step in a patient’s journey,” said James H. Becker, CEO of DISC parent company Trias Global. “His joining marks an evolution in DISC’s growth as we round out our full-body care with nonsurgical options.”

Drawing on his specialized training, Dr. Babaria uses ultrasound to evaluate muscles, nerves, tendons and joints to give patients real-time data about their injuries. He then gives each patient a tailored plan to fit their goals, with both traditional and cutting-edge treatment options that include minimally invasive interventional procedures, neuromodulation, radiofrequency ablation and orthobiologic therapies such as PRP, prolotherapy and hyaluronic acid.

Dr. Babaria also has extensive experience treating professional athletes in the NFL, MLB, PGA and other organizations both in season and during training. He is the author of numerous publications and a nationally recognized leader in his field.

Dr. Babaria is passionate about improving patients’ health and quality of life using a personalized, ethical and multidisciplinary approach. He currently serves on the Patient Safety Committees for the Spine Intervention Society (SIS) and the North American Spine Society (NASS), with a focus on establishing the ethical and safety guidelines for the field at large. Read his full bio HERE.

“DISC is recognized as a world leader in outpatient care. Dr. Bray has created a model of excellence and is attracting like-minded physicians to develop a fully comprehensive spine and sports medicine center,” said Dr. Babaria. “I am excited to be part of this team.”

DISC Sports & Spine Center is a premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and orthopedic sports medicine surgery in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis.

For more information, call (949) 988-7800 or visit www.discmdgroup.com.