CdM Residents Association Hosts Election Forum on Sept. 30

The Corona del Mar Residents Association is hosting its Election Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Registration is requested but not required for this unique and informative event.

CdMRA’s Election Forum will be held in a virtual format via Zoom this year so that voters can attend this event from any location. This Election Forum focuses on issues specific to Corona del Mar voters and will be attended by all Newport Beach City Council candidates running for election on November 3. It will also feature a brief presentation on Ballot Measure Z which seeks to amend the City’s Charter to include the Harbor Commission.

This year, the council districts 2, 5 and 7 are up for reelection. District 2 is a competition between incumbent Brad Avery and challenger Nancy Scarbrough. District 5 pits incumbent Jeff Herdman against challenger Noah Blom. In District 7, incumbent Mayor Will O’Neill is running unopposed.

Event moderators are Alex Crawford and Riley Hayes of Good Morning Newport. CdMRA’s Election Forum will feature both in-depth and rapid-response questions. Questions were submitted in advance by CdM resident voters of all ages, and will be presented in a unique and engaging format.

For event information and registration, visit https://cdmra.org/cdmra-election-forum-2020/.

The Corona del Mar Residents Association volunteers have worked to advocate for Corona del Mar residents on issues and opportunities that impact their quality of life for over 33 years. Visit www.CdMRA.org for more information.