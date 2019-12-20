CdM Wins State Championship

Share this:

Corona del Mar High School varsity football team are once again state champions.

The Sea Kings defeated Junipero Serra HS of San Mateo 35-27 at the 2019 CIF State Football Division 1-A Championship Bowl Game on Dec. 14 at Cerritos College.

“Great night to be a Sea King,” CdM football officials wrote on social media.

Coach Shea McClellin also celebrated the win on social media, touting the Sea Kings’ 16-0 record with the fire emoji.

“What an unbelievable year coaching these playmakers. Love these guys, won’t forget this moment,” he wrote.

Closing the season with a 16-0 record, they are ranked 16th nationally, and fourth in the state in their division, according to MaxPreps.