New Champions at BNP Paribas Open: Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper

Tennis fans from Newport Beach, including NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin, traveled to Indian Wells last weekend to watch two new tennis champions crowned at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

On March 16, Mirra Andreeva (6), the 17-year-old star from Russia, defeated world number 1, Aryna Sabalenka, to win the Open title. Andreeva lost the first set (2-6) but came roaring back with powerful serves and ground strokes to win the last two sets (6-4, 6-3).

Andreeva defeated Iga Swiatek (2), last year’s champion, to gain the finals. Sabalenka defeated American star, Madison Keys (5) in the semifinals.

The gentlemen’s final featured a dominant performance by Britain’s Jack Draper (13) who crushed Holger Rune (12, Denmark) in one hour: 6-2, 6-2. Draper blasted 130 mph serves and blistering, accurately placed ground strokes to completely overwhelm Rune.

Draper dismissed Carlos Alcarez (2) and Rune defeated Danil Medvedev (5) in the semifinals.

In addition to the dazzling Baccarat trophy, Andreeva and Draper each earned over $1 Million.

Since 1996, the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, aka Tennis Paradise, has been a favorite of both players and fans. This year, a record 504,000 enjoyed the festivities.