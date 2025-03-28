Miguel Angel Jiménez Wins 2025 Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club

Miguel Angel Jiménez has claimed victory in the 2025 Hoag Classic, held March 19 through 23 at the Newport Beach Country Club.

Jiménez, the 36-hole co-leader, closed with bogey-free round of 67 to win the Hoag Classic and becomes the first multi-time winner of the 2025 season on PGA TOUR Champions. He earned $300,000 for his win.

The 61-year-old earned his 15th win on PGA TOUR Champions (188 starts), and moves into 18th on the PGA TOUR Champions all-time wins list. He earned his second win of the 2025 season (four starts). This is his fifth multi-win season on PGA TOUR Champions. He previously had two wins in 2018, 2019, and 2020-21, and three wins in 2022.

Veteran Stewart Cink and rookie Freddie Jacobson tied for second and took home $160,000 each. Two-time Hoag Classic winer Ernie Els tied with Steven Alker to finish fifth.

At his press conference after his win, Jiménez said the Newport Beach Country Club’s golf course was “very nice. The golf course is in very good condition.”

He noted that in order to win the tournament, “you need to be focused and make a swing, have a good contact with the ball, and that’s what I intend to do every single shot.”

This year’s Hoag Classic welcomed all of the top 36 players from the PGA TOUR Champions 2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings, making this one of the top fields in the event’s storied history.

The Hoag Classic field featured eight World Golf Hall of Fame members, including Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, and past tournament champions Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, and the winningest player in PGA TOUR Champions history with 47 victories, Bernhard Langer.

Harrington, 53, made his third consecutive start at this year’s Hoag Classic and was hoping to become the first player to defend his title at Newport Beach Country Club. The Irishman has enjoyed a dominant start to his PGA TOUR Champions career. He has amassed nine victories since making his PGA TOUR Champions debut in 2021 and is the only player to record multi-win seasons on the senior circuit over the past three years.

At this year’s Hoag Classic, Harrington tied for 12th. He had three wins in 2024, two victories in 2023, and earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 with four titles, highlighted by the U.S. Senior Open Championship. Harrington is the owner of three major championship titles on the PGA TOUR and is a Ryder Cup legend.

Joining Harrington was two-time Hoag Classic winner Els, whose smooth swing and 19 PGA TOUR wins, including four major championships, have solidified his place as one of golf’s all-time greats. The 55-year-old South African was coming off a career PGA TOUR Champions campaign in 2024 with three wins, including his first senior major, and a second-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after leading for 14 weeks during the season. Els was hoping to become the first player to capture a third title at Newport Beach, but he ended up tied for fifth.

Couples, 65, the 2010 and 2014 Hoag Classic winner and 1992 Masters champion, returned to his home city of Newport Beach for a 12th tournament appearance. He ended the Hoag Classic tied for eighth.

“This is the first time in tournament history that the top 36 PGA TOUR Champions players will be competing at the Hoag Classic. It’s shaping up to be one of our most competitive and exciting events yet,” said Scott Easton, executive director of the Hoag Classic, prior to the start of this year’s Hoag Classic. “This year’s field highlights the incredible talent and legacy of these players, and we’re honored to include in those ranks so many of our past champions returning to Newport Beach Country Club. And while the competition will be intense, it is incredibly rewarding to continue hosting an event that combines world-class golf with meaningful charitable and community impact.”

As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local educational and military charities.

For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.