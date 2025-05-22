Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is the place to be Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25. The family-friendly celebration features free live concerts, the Inflatable Aquatic Park, Movies on the Beach, and waterfront adventures for all ages.

Here’s a look at what visitors can expect:

Make a Splash at the Inflatable Aquatic Park

Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Inflatable Aquatic Park features over 20 oversized floating inflatables including slides, bouncers, and monkey bars. It’s high-energy fun for ages 5+, and reservations are encouraged at www.newportdunes.com/watersports.

Tunes at the Dunes

Enjoy three evenings of free concerts at the scenic bayfront Horseshoe event venue:

Friday, May 23: David Rosales brings a feel-good blend of country, folk, blues, and rock.

Saturday, May 24: ShowBiz Guys keep the energy up with classic rock and pop hits.

Sunday, May 25: Cali Conscious offers beachy vibes with their surf-reggae sound.

Each night also features food trucks (2–7 p.m.) and full bars (2–8 p.m.).

Water Sports & Daytime Adventures

From stand-up paddleboards and kayaks to pedal boats and electric Duffy boats, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy Newport’s calm Back Bay. Rentals are available daily from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Guests can also relax in a beach cabana or unwind in a poolside cabana while enjoying the heated pools and spas (for resort guests only).

Movies on the Beach

End your day with a complimentary movie shown right on the sand. Movies begin at dusk every Friday and Saturday through October—just bring blankets, beach chairs, and your favorite snacks.

Moe B’s Munchies

This walk-up grill will be serving American favorites all weekend—hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine, and signature cocktails. Moe B’s will be open:

Wed–Thurs: 12–6 p.m.

Fri: 12–7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sun: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Note: Moe B’s will be closed on Memorial Day (Mon, May 26).

Luxurious RV, Tent, and Cottage Glamping Retreats

Whether you’re camping under the stars or staying in a cozy beachfront cottage, Newport Dunes offers a range of accommodations. Sites book quickly for holidays, so early reservations are recommended. Don’t have an RV? The resort is happy to recommend local rentals to complete the experience.

Parking fees range from $15 to $30 depending on number of hours.

For mor information, visit www.newportdunes.com.