Balboa Island Museum Hosts Nostalgic Exhibit on Bob’s Big Boy Restaurant

The main gallery of Balboa Island Museum welcomed the community to an opening reception viewing the local history of the “Bob’s…Home of the Big Boy” hamburger joint that was on Balboa Island serving enthusiastic crowds in mid-century America.

Museum curator and executive director of Balboa Island Museum Tiffany Pepys Hoey collected and assembled a photo display along with narration on the history of the original and unique fast-food business on Balboa Island.

Bob’s (originally called Bob’s Pantry) was founded by Bob Wian in 1936 and first opened in Glendale. The restaurant was built by Bob Peterson (father of Balboa Island local Judy Tucker),eventually expanding to over 240 locations.

Among the special items on display in the museum gallery is an original statue of “Bob” on loan to the museum from a local collector on Balboa Island.

Balboa Island Museum staff produced a lively hamburger themed open house as museum members and guests enjoyed a reception catered by museum board member Cynthia Shafer, the talented restaurateur and proprietor of The Royal Hen on Balboa Island. Burgers, fries, and ice cream treats delighted the crowd sharing memories of old-world tradition.

Checking out the photographic and memorabilia display in the main Gallery were Museum founder and CEO Shirley Pepys, John Conners (president of the museum board with his wife Diana), Sue Sibley, Renee Pepys Lowe, and Christine Tillet. Also front and center were John Scudder, Jim and Erin Moloney, Andrea and Tom McElroy, Bob and Kim Miller and Jack Callahan.

The exhibit will run through June and into July and is open free to the public daily. For more information, please visit www.balboaislandmuseum.org.