Chef Jamie Gwen is Relishing Her Food and Wine Experience That Debuts June 27-29 at VEA Newport Beach

Longtime Newport Beach resident Jamie Gwen is a syndicated radio host, certified sommelier, public speaker, seven-time cookbook author, and a Food Network star (she won Cutthroat Kitchen and competed on Beat Bobby Flay).

Gwen was also a regular presence at the annual Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival, one of the premier culinary events in Orange County, until the pandemic put an abrupt halt to the festival.

“I was sitting with friends who were whining that they missed the Newport Beach Wine and Food Festival, and they told me I should bring it back,” said Gwen. “So, through peer pressure and martinis, I called my best friend of more than 30 years, Nicole Hirsty of Cobalt Events, and said ‘guess what we’re doing.’ That was the start of Relish.”

Relish is an immersive food, wine and spirits experience that debuts June 27-29 at VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa in Newport Center.

Created by Chef Gwen and celebrity event planner Hirsty, this highly curated event will deliver a weekend of gastronomic experiences that feature a lineup of top celebrity chefs including Tyler Florence, Scott Conant, Gale Gand, and others.

“I decided if I was going to do it, I was going to bring a food and wine event like Orange County has never seen,” said Gwen. “We were going to go big or go home.”

The weekend begins on Friday evening June 27 with a cocktail party where celebrity chefs and mixologists, including Chef Gwen and Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, will showcase their signature dishes and cocktails as guests mingle and savor gourmet hors d’oeuvres, wines and top-shelf spirits.

“The opening cocktail party brings together the best in food, wine and spirits while fostering the sense of community and excellence that defines Newport Beach,” said Chef Gwen. “This event revives the spirit of culinary celebration we’ve missed with the absence of Newport Beach Wine & Food—offering guests an unforgettable evening to connect with culinary legends, experience trendsetting flavors, and celebrate the art of great food and drink in a spectacular setting.”

Following the cocktail party, Food Network star Chef Conant hosts a private dinner featuring an exquisite four-course meal featuring dishes from Chef Conant’s Italian repertoire. The dinner will be paired with exceptional wines and offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with the chef.

On Saturday, June 28, Relish attendees can participate in master classes led by renowned chefs Aarti Sequeira and Gale Gand, mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, Cheesemaster Afrim Pristine, and winemakers Chris Kajani and Bob Cabral.

These workshops are open to a limited number of attendees and vary from mastering the art of chocolate and exploring the nuances of cheese to enjoying the pairing of vodka and caviar and sipping fine wines through guided tastings.

Saturday evening is a dinner with Chef Tyler Florence that begins with a sit-down conversation followed by a curated four-course dinner paired with premium wines and accompanied by live entertainment. The menu highlights signature dishes from Florence’s Michelin restaurants Wayfare Tavern and Miller & Lux.

On Sunday morning, savor a Sushi & Doughnuts brunch that combines handcrafted sushi alongside freshly made donuts and churros, created by Gale Gand and Zac Young.

“I started planning this event two years ago, and it has grown into the most bespoke food and wine event that Orange County has ever seen,” said Gwen. “We wanted to do it really upscale, really sophisticated, with Food Network talent, hosted in the most exquisite setting with indoor and outdoor spaces for a weekend.”

A limited number of tickets are still available for some of the events. Visit www.relishfoodwine.com for tickets and more information.