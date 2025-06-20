Pacific Wine & Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort Sept. 20

One of the most popular wine and food events in Orange County returns to Newport Beach this summer for its eighth incarnation.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. Described as an “epicurean playground,” the event features bold bites from the region’s most distinguished chefs, a selection of more than 100 wines and beers, and creative cocktails and mocktails from nearly a dozen spirits brands.

The award-winning event is designed to showcase and honor the extraordinary culinary talent in Orange County.

“This year, we’re rolling out the red carpet for our very own ‘restaurant royalty’—the many local chefs and restaurants that play a role in shaping Southern California’s vibrant food scene,” explains Pamela Waitt, President of OC Restaurant Association, and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic. “The Pacific Wine & Food Classic has become an iconic celebration known for its endless indulgences and coastal vibes. What could be better?”

This year’s event will see the addition of The Dessert Garden, a new experience designed to celebrate the artistry of desserts with a strollable sweet oasis. It will also see the debut of the Paso Roble Lounge Experience, which will showcase the extraordinary wines of Paso Robles Wine Country.

Guests will also be able to experience a 20-foot hand-crafted charcuterie experience, presented by Lover Boards.

Chefs and Restaurants of the 2025 Pacific Wine & Food Classic

Baba G, Chef Matthew Meredith

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Executive Chef Peter Petro

Chelas Mexican Kitchen, Owner & Chef Karla Vasquez

City Cruises, Executive Chef Sergio Agustin

Crema & OC Baking

CUCINA enoteca, Executive Chef Cesar Sarmiento

Descanso, Executive Chef Jose Angulo

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Owner & Executive Chef Rich Mead

Five Crowns & SideDoor

Great Maple Restaurant, Steven Ashworth, Director of Service, Food & Beverage

JARS Sweets & Things, Chef Fabio Viviani

Lola’s by MFK, Owner & Chef Henry Pineda

Melissa’s Produce

Miss Mini Donuts, Leslie Nguyen

Paséa Hotel & Spa, Chef Scott Rackliff, Executive Chef

Prego, Chef Ugo Allesina

Puesto, Creative Chef Raul Casillas

Rancho Capistrano Winery, Chef Reagan

Rangeen Kitchen

Red O, Chef Hugo Cruz

RISE Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Anaheim Resort, Executive Chef JJ Burton and Pastry Chef Andy De La Cruz

Salt & Lime Modern Taqueria – Zach Ficke, Executive Chef/Owner

Scratch Bakery Café, Executive Pastry Chef Louise Chien

SOHO Taco, Executive Chef Oscar Pecina

Sol Cocina, Douglass Farnsworth, Culinary Director, Xperience Restaurant Group

Strong Water Anaheim, Galley Master, Executive Chef Steve Kling – 2024 & 2025 James Beard Finalist

Ten Sushi Cocktail Bar, Executive Sushi Chef Toshi Muira

The Crack Shack, Culinary Director Jon Sloan

The Mayor’s Table, Chef Riley Huddleston

The Tea House on Los Rios,

The Yellow Chilli, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Trevor’s at the Tracks, Chef Ronnie Chavez

Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Co-Founder Wing Lam

Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort (1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach)2660). All guests must be age 21+ with valid ID to attend. This is a ticketed event, with regular VIP and early admission VIP tickets available. Purchase tickets online at https://pacificwineandfood2025.eventbee.com.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic is an outdoor event that takes place rain or shine. Tickets are limited to ensure an absolute quality experience, free from overcrowding. For more information, visit https://pacificwineandfood.com/. `