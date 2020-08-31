Newport Beach City Manager’s Week in Review for Aug. 28

Share this:

By Grace Leung | Special to the NB Indy

State officials unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy (Blueprint), a new, four-tiered, color-coded system for re-opening California’s businesses. The Blueprint, which goes into effect on August 31, replaces the County Data Monitoring List. It includes revised criteria and timelines and is designed to reopen businesses more gradually than the State’s previous process.

Counties will move through each of the four tiers based on two key metrics: case rates and the percentage of positive tests. Moving from tier to tier will require a 21-day wait time and counties will be required to meet the metrics for the next tier for two weeks in a row.

The State launched a new Blueprint website today at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/ that explains the program and what tier each California county falls within, and includes updated information on reopening certain sectors.

The website shows our county in the purple tier, the tier representing widespread COVID-19 infection. However, with Orange County’s improved metrics, there may be an opportunity for our county to move into the next tier sooner (not wait three weeks).

We are awaiting more information from County and State officials, particularly as to whether or not anything has changed in terms of when local schools may reopen.

In the purple tier, Orange County hair salons can reopen their indoor operations, with modifications.

Nail salons, estheticians and restaurants must continue to provide service outdoors only. Bars remain closed. Other sectors, such as indoor shopping malls, can open but with capacity limits.

Please visit the State website for details on these and other sectors.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of August 27, the number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 1,021 and the total cases in Orange County was 47,459. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of August 27 was 39.678. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health.

COVID-19 News and Resources

The State’s “COVID-19 Employer Playbook” includes guidance for workplace safety, best practices for an outbreak, testing information for employees, and more. The document, available at https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/employer-playbook-for-safe-reopening–en.pdf, provides useful information for business and industry to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for cases among employees.

The County of Orange continues to add new COVID-19 data and information to its website at https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc. The County of Orange Healthcare Agency’s COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at (714) 834-2000, or by email at, [email protected]

County staff monitors the hotline and email box and answers questions about industry reopening and activity resumption, current guidance and more.

The County also maintains a growing list of FDA-approved testing sites for County residents who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. If you are showing symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider for testing information first. If you do not have a healthcare provider, visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testing-and-screening for testing information.

The SOS Health Center in Newport Beach is an approved community testing site. Call (949) 270-2100 for an appointment.

Please visit www.newportbeachca.gov/covid19 for the latest City news and useful web resources, including information about the federal, state, and county resources available to help small businesses and workers that have been financially impacted.

We also have a page of free resources available through the Newport Beach Public Library and local organizations like SCORE, including online learning and business databases. You can also follow the City on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and look for alerts from our City staff on Nextdoor.

Homelessness Update

Addressing homelessness continues to be a priority in the City’s ongoing COVID-19 response, working closely with contractor City Net and regional partners throughout the county and state.

Recently, people in Newport Beach experiencing homelessness have been placed in motels through Project Roomkey, a state initiative to provide shelter during COVID-19. Newport Beach staff and City Net staff are collaborating with the Illumination Foundation, a local non-profit agency working with the state to facilitate Project Roomkey.

Success Stories:

City Net staff completed four Vulnerability Index Intake Assessment with people staying by the Newport Transportation Center and in Corona del Mar. The Vulnerability Index is used to screen clients to determine proper placement in the County’s Continuum of Care system. Some assessment factors include age, health issues, and length of time being unsheltered. Case managers will follow up with the man to provide housing assessments and prepare documentation for housing.

City Net staff continues to provide support and case management to several elderly people sheltering in motels while they await placement into permanent, supportive housing. Staff assists with transportation for errands and groceries.

The City Net hotline number is (714) 451-6198. Those who call the hotline may leave a detailed voicemail message for themselves or others in need and City Net staff will respond within 48 hours.

For immediate assistance call the County’s Crisis Prevention Hotline at (877) 7-CRISIS or (877) 727-4747. To enroll in Project Roomkey, call (714) 834-3000.

Grant Howald Park Rehabilitation Project Update

On August 24, 2020, the City kicked off the Grant Howald Park Rehabilitation construction phase with an intimate Groundbreaking Ceremony attended by City Councilmembers, PB&R Commissioners and Public Work project staff. The contractor (Environmental Construction, Inc.) is expected to complete the rehabilitation by the Spring of 2021. In the meantime, please exercise caution when driving and/or walking through the construction zones. The community’s cooperation during the construction is greatly appreciated.