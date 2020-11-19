City of Hope OC Names Edward S. Kim Physician-in-Chief

Share this:

City of Hope Orange County, which includes a campus in Newport Beach, has appointed preeminent oncologist Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., as the senior vice president and vice physician-in-chief at City of Hope and Orange County physician-in-chief.

In recruiting this leading expert, City of Hope is fulfilling the promise of enhancing access to cancer breakthroughs in Orange County and becoming a model for the nation in revolutionizing the delivery of cancer treatment and research.

“Dr. Kim has a depth and breadth of cancer expertise that is well-matched for the expansion of City of Hope into Orange County. We needed a clinician who embraces the innovation and energy of the region and is up to the challenge of transforming health care delivery so that breakthroughs are significantly more accessible to those who need them. With this appointment, our vision for the future of cancer care in Orange County is being fulfilled,” said Michael A. Caligiuri, M.D., president of City of Hope National Medical Center, physician-in-chief and the Deana and Steve Campbell Physician-in-Chief Distinguished Chair.

Dr. Kim, named a U.S. News and World Report “Top Doctor,” will lead City of Hope Orange County’s esteemed team of clinician-scientists with unique cancer expertise. As City of Hope Orange County’s chief physician, he will be responsible for driving innovation in cancer care and delivery for the Orange County network of care and the planned Irvine campus.

Specifically, he will encourage and develop new paradigms for translating state-of-the-art research into practice within the community – including introducing new therapies – as well as champion and advocate for cancer patients and their families.

Dr. Kim comes to the new position with a distinguished history of pioneering cancer research. He is among the country’s foremost experts in molecular prognostication for lung, head and neck cancers, which greatly advances cancer detection and personalized therapies.

As part of his lifelong commitment to ongoing oncology research, Dr. Kim is also the principal and co-principal investigator on numerous studies and protocols and the author or co-author of more than 200 published original articles, book chapters and reviews in top-tier journals, such as The Lancet, The Lancet Oncology, the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Cancer Discovery, Cancer, Nature Medicine, and Cancer Prevention Research.

“My appointment to City of Hope Orange County is the culmination of my career. The vision of City of Hope to redefine the accessibility of cancer treatments is well-aligned with my personal commitment to continually meet unmet needs,” said Dr. Kim. “Along with my prestigious colleagues, we will be creating opportunities for strategic and team-oriented translational research that is delivered through a comprehensive network of care spanning the breadth of the Orange County region.”

City of Hope launched a Newport Beach, California, location in January as the initial phase of its plans to invest $1 billion, fueled in part by philanthropy, to develop and operate a regional cancer care network featuring a world-class cancer center of the future in Irvine, California.

“City of Hope Orange County is pleased that America’s leading medical talent wants to join us because we pursue bold goals and are a beacon for the future. This is transformative work that will impact our community for generations. Right here in Orange County, we are not only making our local region healthier, but we are also engaged in research and new therapies that will help influence an eventual end to cancer. This is the promise that we bring and the vision that Dr. Kim and his outstanding colleagues will help make a reality,” said Annette Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County.

For updates on City of Hope Orange County, or to become a volunteer or philanthropic partner, please visit www.CityofHope.org/OC.