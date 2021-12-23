City of Newport Beach Holiday Hours, Street Sweeping, Refuse and Tree Pickup

Share this:

Newport Beach Civic Center and City recreation and community centers will be closed from Friday, December 24, 2021 through Friday, December 31, 2021. All facilities will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Police, Fire and other select City departments will remain open during this time period. For more details regarding hours of operation for select departments, please visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/69111/637744789043800000.

Newport Beach Public Libraries

City libraries will be closed on December 25, 26 and January 1. In addition, Corona del Mar and Balboa Branch libraries will be closed on January 2, 2022. Library Services will have limited operating hours on the following dates:

Friday, December 24: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, December 27 – Thursday, December 30: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, December 31: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 2: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Central & Mariners only; Corona del Mar and Balboa Branch will be closed)

Residential Trash Collection

Because the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays fall on Saturdays this year, trash will be collected on your normal collection day.

Christmas Tree Collection

Christmas trees should be placed by your trash carts on the same day as your collection schedule. Please remove stands, lights and ornaments. Trees should be six feet or less, which might require you to cut your tree. CR&R will be using a separate truck to collect the trees from December 26 until January 15.

Street Sweeping

There will be no street sweeping service on:

Thursday, December 23

Friday, December 24

Thursday, December 30

Friday, December 31