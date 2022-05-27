City of Newport Beach Names Longtime Employees to Leadership Team

Share this:

Two longtime City of Newport Beach employees have been named to the city’s leadership team.

Melissa Hartson has been named as the new director of Library Services, and Sean Levin has been named as the new director of Recreation & Senior Services.

Hartson and Levin succeed Library Services Director Tim Hetherton and RSS Director Laura Detweiler, both of whom who recently retired.

Hartson brings more than 26 years of experience with the Newport Beach Public Library. She began as a library page and has held multiple positions in the department during her long tenure.

Hartson’s “extensive knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset in her new role as she guides the department into the future,” said Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung, who announced the promotions on Tuesday, May 24.

Levin has 25 years of experience providing recreational services for cities, including the last 20 years with the City of Newport Beach. He began working for the City as Recreation Manager before being promoted to Recreation Superintendent, and served for the past eight years as Deputy Director. He served a short stint as interim director since Detweiler’s retirement last month.

Leung cited Levin’s “strong customer service focus, solutions-oriented approach and positive energy,” as key reason he earned the top job.

Both appointments became effective in mid-May.