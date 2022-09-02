City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend

Share this:

As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:

Marina Park Lobby, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oasis Library Game Room, 801 Narcissus Ave., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to noon.

Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Higher temperatures can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Please see these recommendations from the Orange County Health Care Agency to help prevent heat-related illnesses: https://ochealthinfo.com/press/high-temperatures-orange-county-bring-risk-heat-related-illneses.