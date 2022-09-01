Friends of OASIS Senior Center to Hold Boutique and Rummage Sale Oct. 7-8

Share this:

The Friends of OASIS Senior Center will hold its 25th annual boutique and rummage sale October 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day to raise funds to help seniors.

Popular items include jewelry, purses, housewares, small appliances, linens, antiques, office supplies, books, toys and holiday items.

Admission is $3 on Friday and free on Saturday.

Those wishing to donate their treasures can bring them to OASIS September 26 through October 5. No clothing, electronics, large furniture or appliances will be accepted.

OASIS senior center is at 801 Narcissus Ave. in Corona del Mar. For more information, email [email protected], visit www.friendsofoasis.org or call (949) 718-1804.