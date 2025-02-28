Commercial Real Estate Veterans Launch CrownPoint Partners in Newport Beach

Commercial Real Estate veterans Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona and Don Bingham have launched CrownPoint Partners, a national brokerage and advisory firm dedicated to reshaping the commercial real estate landscape.

With headquarters at Newport Center in Newport Beach and West Palm Beach, Florida, the firm is committed to delivering exceptional nationwide service and fostering lasting industry relationships.

Backed by decades of experience, Swolsky, Bona and Bingham have closed over $3 billion in sales volume across 750+ transactions nationwide. Recognized as industry leaders, they played pivotal roles in recruitment and growth at their previous firms.

To further enhance client service, they have assembled a team of seasoned professionals, including Suramya Miller, an operations expert who will streamline transactions and optimize efficiencies.

CrownPoint Partners provides customized strategies to maximize the value of commercial properties across retail, industrial, office, medical, and special-purpose sectors.

“We are elated to introduce CrownPoint Partners to the real estate community,” said Swolsky. “With our extensive industry experience, client-centric approach, and proven track record, we look forward to guiding our clients through today’s market complexities. CrownPoint Partners is dedicated to helping clients achieve their long-term investment goals by unlocking capital in unique ways, solidifying our role as a trusted partner in commercial real estate.”

Committed to integrity, collaboration, and a client-first mentality, CrownPoint Partners goes beyond transactions to cultivate trust and build enduring relationships.

Swolsky, Bona and Bingham were previously with Newport Beach-based Graystone Capital Advisors:

To learn more about CrownPoint Partners, visit www.crownpoint.co.