Newport Beach Film Festival Names Jane Fujishige Yada as President of New Board of Governors

The Newport Beach Film Festival has established a new Board of Governors, with business leader and philanthropist Jane Fujishige Yada serving as its inaugural president.

Yada will lead the board’s efforts to expand the Festival’s international presence and strengthen its cultural collaborations with more than 50 countries that participate annually. Additionally, she will oversee initiatives to enhance arts accessibility for underserved communities, particularly Title I schools. The board will also provide strategic guidance on the Festival’s long-term growth and impact.

“Jane Fujishige Yada was the clear choice to spearhead this new initiative,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and president of the Newport Beach Film Festival. ‘Her expertise in business and philanthropy, combined with her vision and leadership, make her the perfect fit to help shape the Festival’s future.’

An Orange County businesswoman and philanthropist, Yada co-manages family interests under Harbor Field Holdings, overseeing agricultural, residential, industrial, and hospitality properties across several California counties. She has played a pivotal role in the region’s development and is actively involved in philanthropic efforts, particularly in healthcare and the arts.

Yada serves in leadership capacities with organizations including Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Pacific Symphony and CHOC Children’s Hospital.

“I am honored to lead the Newport Beach Film Festival’s new Board of Governors,” Yada said. “Over the last 25 years, I’ve watched the Festival evolve into a major cultural event. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and international prominence.”

The Board of Governors will serve in an advisory capacity, distinct from the Festival’s Board of Directors.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the Newport Beach Film Festival is one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States. The event showcases an internationally curated selection of films and cultural programming along the Southern California coast. Committed to championing original storytellers from around the world, the Festival fosters conversations with filmmakers and artists while celebrating cinematic excellence. The 26th annual Newport Beach Film Festival will take place October 16-23, 2025.

For more information, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.